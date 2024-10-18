MLB Insider Names Los Angeles Dodgers as Top Contender to Sign Willy Adames
The Los Angeles Dodgers are viewed as the favorite to sign Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames when he hits free agency this winter, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday night.
This is far from the first time Adames has been linked to the Dodgers, as trade rumors connecting the two sides were rampant last offseason. The regular season started and the deadline came and went, though, and Los Angeles suddenly became a much-discussed free agent destination for Adames.
Adames has strong ties to the Dodgers' front office, considering president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman was the Tampa Bay Rays' general manager when they traded for Adames as a prospect in 2014. Vice president and assistant general manager Brandon Gomes was also a pitcher for the Rays at the time.
After three-and-a-half seasons in Tampa Bay, Adames was eventually traded to the Brewers in 2021. He finished 16th in NL MVP voting that season, and he has continued to assert himself as one of the top offensive shortstops in baseball ever since.
Adames is a .248 hitter with a .766 OPS and a 21.5 WAR for his career. The 29-year-old has the second most home runs of any MLB shortstop since making his big league debut in 2018, trailing only Francisco Lindor.
This past season, Adames set career-highs with 32 home runs, 112 RBI and 21 stolen bases, batting .251 with a .794 OPS and a 3.1 WAR.
The Dodgers have been relying on Tommy Edman at shortstop this postseason with Miguel Rojas injured and utility man Kiké Hernández spending his time elsewhere. The Mookie Betts experiment there was quickly deemed a failure, as the former MVP was ultimately moved back to the outfield.
Heyman also mentioned the San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays as potential suitors for Adames, although those teams don't have as clear of openings for the slugging shortstop.
The Braves recently let Dansby Swanson walk to join the Chicago Cubs on a $177 million contract, and Adames will likely be asking for more. The Mets have Lindor at shortstop, meaning Adames would have to move to third base, which would only happen if Pete Alonso left in free agency and Mark Vientos moved to first to replace him.
Toronto also has Bo Bichette baked in as their everyday shortstop – for now, at least – and there have been talks about Vladimir Guerrero Jr. moving back to third base.
The Boston Red Sox have come up as a potential suitor for Adames as well, but all signs appear to be pointing towards the Dodgers with free agency just over three weeks out.
