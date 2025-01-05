MLB Insider Suggests Miami Marlins Ace Sandy Alcántara Could Get Moved at Trade Deadline
A handful of elite pitchers were traded in 2024 – from Corbin Burnes and Dylan Cease to Garrett Crochet and Jesús Luzardo – and another could be on the move in 2025.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal published a piece on the status of the Baltimore Orioles' rotation Sunday morning, noting that the club might still try to add to another starter before the end of the offseason. If Baltimore is unable to make a major move before Opening Day, though, Rosenthal theorized that they could instead wait until this summer's trade deadline.
One name that Rosenthal suggested was Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara, who he said could be available by then.
Alcántara hasn't pitched since September 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery that October. After missing all of 2024, new manager Clayton McCullough expects the 29-year-old to be ready to go again by Spring Training.
Prior to his injury, Alcántara was one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. The right-hander was named an All-Star for the first time in 2019, then led all MLB pitchers in WAR and won NL Cy Young in 2022.
Between 2018 and 2022, Alcántara went 34-43 with a 3.09 ERA and 1.135 WHIP, averaging 194 strikeouts and a 5.2 WAR per 162 games. He took a step back in 2023, going 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA, 1.213 WHIP, 151 strikeouts and a 3.4 WAR across 28 starts, but he still played his part in lifting Miami to its second playoff berth in four years.
It may take a lot for the Orioles – or anyone else, for that matter – to acquire Alcántara at the deadline. Rosenthal pointed out that the most notable pending free agent pitchers – Zac Gallen, Michael King and Framber Valdez – all play for presumed contenders, making it less likely that they are available come July.
Baltimore already shelled out a pair of top prospects in Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers to acquire a different All-Star pitcher from the Marlins in 2024, Trevor Rogers. Miami's asking price for Alcántara would be higher, especially if a condensed market hands then even more leverage in negotiations.
The Marlins have made a habit of dumping their most accomplished and notable players over the past year, and it would make sense that Alcántara follows Rogers, Luzardo, Luis Arráez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Tanner Scott, Josh Bell, Bryan De La Cruz, A.J. Puk, JT Chargois and Jake Burger out the door.
Alcántara is due $17.3 million in 2025, then another $17.3 million in 2026, followed by a $21.0 million club option in 2027. To most teams, that would be a bargain for a Cy Young-level ace, but the Marlins don't have another player set to make more than $3.2 million in 2025.
Getting off of Alcántara's contract and adding more prospects in the process seems like it would be right up the Marlins' alley, even if it would serve as yet another example that the front office is not interested in contending anytime soon.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.