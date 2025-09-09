MLB Playoff Picture: Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox Can Gain Most - Or Lose
The 2025 Major League Baseball regular season is winding down. It's been a wild few months, but now there are just a few weeks to go until the regular season comes to a close and the playoffs begin.
If the regular season were to end today, this is how the current standings would line up:
American League:
1. Toronto Blue Jays
2. Detroit Tigers
3. Houston Astros
4. New York Yankees
5. Boston Red Sox
6. Seattle Mariners
National League:
1. Milwaukee Brewers
2. Philadelphia Phillies
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
4. Chicago Cubs
5. San Diego Padres
6. New York Mets
Who will come out on top?
Over the next few weeks, we're going to see these standings likely change. The two biggest things to watch will be whether or not the Yankees and Cubs can gain ground in the standings and earn a first-round bye. The Astros and Dodgers are the No. 3 seeds in each league, but the Yankees and Cubs have the third-best records in each league and are the No. 4 seeds because they are winning their divisions right now.
New York is 1 1/2 games behind the Tigers in the standings. The Red Sox are one game behind the Yankees and are just 2 1/2 games behind the Tigers. The Cubs are three games behind the Phillies. The Dodgers are four games behind the Phillies.
For some, like the Brewers, these next few weeks will mainly be about getting healthy. Milwaukee pretty much is locked in as the No. 1 seed unless something crazy happens. The big thing for these teams town the stretch will be trying to move up in the standings and get that first-round, Wild Card-round bye.
The American League East specifically is going to be wild to watch. Boston and New York will face off this upcoming weekend and then the Red Sox and Blue Jays have a series coming up towards the end of the month. New York doesn't have any matchups with the Blue Jays the rest of the way. But, the division in general is up in the air. But, as we get closer to the end of the regular season, New York, Chicago, and Boston are the closest on the outside looking in on a first-round bye.
