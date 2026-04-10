MLB’s 6 Highest-Paid Players Right Now (2026)

If you can hit a baseball far, or blow it by hitters with a blistering fastball, keep playing the game as long as you can.

Making it to Major League Baseball is very difficult, to say the least. First and foremost, you have to have the talent for a club to bring you in. Then, even once you land with a club, it typically takes years before you even make it to the majors. That's unlike fellow professional leagues, like the NFL and NBA. The NHL is a bit different. When it comes to the NFL and NBA, though, the top prospects are selected and then typically start playing right away. In the NBA, there is the G League, in which some prospects play. NFL rookies either play, don't make the team, or sit on the bench.

In Major League Baseball, you have to work your way through team after team down in the minors to eventually make the majors. It's tough to do and not everyone can. Then, after you finally make the majors, it takes years before you can really cash in. That's not to say the young guys aren't getting paid well in comparison to other careers, but the massive money doesn't come until later on, unless you're a superstar who lands an early extension. It takes six full years of service time before a player can even reach free agency. Then, if you're a star, you can land some big bucks. That's the case even if you're a role player.

There Are Some Big Numbers Out There

Apr 2, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (22) reacts after scoring a run on an RBI double hit by infielder Bo Bichette (19) against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

It takes a long time to get to that point, but once you're there, it can be great. The Associated Press shared an analysis about spending around the league. In the process, they pointed out the six highest-paid players for the 2026 season specifically and the numbers are a bit shocking.

"Mets outfielder Juan Soto is the highest-paid player for the second consecutive season at $61.9 million and was followed by New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger at $42.5 million," The Associated Press' Ronald Blum wrote. "Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler and Mets third baseman Bo Bichette tied for third at $42 million. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was fifth at $40.2 million, just ahead of Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at $40 million."

Sure, it took these guys a long time to reach these contracts, but $40 million-plus per year isn't too shabby to hit a baseball or throw one by a guy.

It's an intriguing time in Major League Baseball right now. We've seen historic contracts over the last few years in free agency, including Soto, Shohei Ohtani and most recently Kyle Tucker. We've also seen history when it comes to extensions, like Konnor Griffin with the Pittsburgh Pirates, for example.

But after the season wraps up, there's no way to know what's going to happen as the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. The game is in a good place right now. But will that still be the case this upcoming offseason? That comes down to the negotiating table. There's big money out there right now. Hopefully, the two sides find common ground.