MLB's All-Disappointment Team After 1st Month of 2026 Season

While there have been a lot of great performances to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season throughout the first month of the campaign, there are also are some guys out there around the league not living up to hype so far on the season.

We recently shared version 2.0 of our weekly rankings of the top performers across the league. Spoiler alert: Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are leading the way so far this season. But what about the players out there who have underperformed to kick off the season?

Let's take a look at our first All-Disappointment team of the season after one month.

Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Apr 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: John Froschauer-Imagn Images | John Froschauer-Imagn Images

Raleigh blasted 60 homers and drove in 125 runs last season in 159 games. He has played in 27 games so far this season and has five homers, 14 RBIs and is slashing .192/.280/.375. That's certainly not what was expected coming into the 2026 season.

First Base — Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants

Apr 18, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Rafael Devers (16) reacts after striking out against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

It's been a brutal start to the season for Devers. Through 26 games, he has hit just two homers and driven in nine runs. On top of this, Devers is slashing .221/.257/.308 with a .565 OPS. None of those numbers are up to par with what he's been able to do throughout his career.

Second Base — Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) hits a two-run RBI single in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Chishom is starting to heat up a bit as the weather has gotten warmer. He has homers in back-to-back games, but still has just two homers on the season with eight RBIs. Chisholm has stolen eight bases, which is good, but is hitting just .213.

Shortstop — Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

Apr 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins after the game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Pretty much nothing about Boston's offense has worked so far. Unfortunately, that is true about Story as well. He's slashing .200/.239/.305 with two homers, but does have 17 RBIs, at least.

Third Base — Caleb Durbin, Boston Red Sox

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) makes the throw to first base to end the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

When your offense is going as poorly as Boston's is, you're going to see multiple guys on this list. Caleb Durbin is hitting .148 in 24 games played. That's not going to cut it.

Outfield — Trent Grisham, Jarren Duran, Sal Frelick

Apr 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Of these three, Frelick has the highest batting average at .205. Grisham is down at .162 in 25 games and Duran is at .198 after an offseason full of trade rumors. Grisham at least has three homers and 15 RBIs. Neither Duran nor Frelick has hit more than one homer this season.

Starting Pitcher — Jesús Luzardo, Philadelphia Phillies

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Luzardo has made five starts for the Phillies so far in 2026 and has a 6.91 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched with batters hitting .295 against him.

Relief Pitcher — Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays

Apr 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jeff Hoffman (23) reacts after striking out Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Hoffman has a 7.59 ERA in 12 appearances and just got demoted as the Blue Jays' closer. Things aren't going great for him so far this season.