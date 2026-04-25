MLB's All-Disappointment Team After 1st Month of 2026 Season
While there have been a lot of great performances to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season throughout the first month of the campaign, there are also are some guys out there around the league not living up to hype so far on the season.
We recently shared version 2.0 of our weekly rankings of the top performers across the league. Spoiler alert: Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez are leading the way so far this season. But what about the players out there who have underperformed to kick off the season?
Let's take a look at our first All-Disappointment team of the season after one month.
Catcher — Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners
Raleigh blasted 60 homers and drove in 125 runs last season in 159 games. He has played in 27 games so far this season and has five homers, 14 RBIs and is slashing .192/.280/.375. That's certainly not what was expected coming into the 2026 season.
First Base — Rafael Devers, San Francisco Giants
It's been a brutal start to the season for Devers. Through 26 games, he has hit just two homers and driven in nine runs. On top of this, Devers is slashing .221/.257/.308 with a .565 OPS. None of those numbers are up to par with what he's been able to do throughout his career.
Second Base — Jazz Chisholm Jr., New York Yankees
Chishom is starting to heat up a bit as the weather has gotten warmer. He has homers in back-to-back games, but still has just two homers on the season with eight RBIs. Chisholm has stolen eight bases, which is good, but is hitting just .213.
Shortstop — Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
Pretty much nothing about Boston's offense has worked so far. Unfortunately, that is true about Story as well. He's slashing .200/.239/.305 with two homers, but does have 17 RBIs, at least.
Third Base — Caleb Durbin, Boston Red Sox
When your offense is going as poorly as Boston's is, you're going to see multiple guys on this list. Caleb Durbin is hitting .148 in 24 games played. That's not going to cut it.
Outfield — Trent Grisham, Jarren Duran, Sal Frelick
Of these three, Frelick has the highest batting average at .205. Grisham is down at .162 in 25 games and Duran is at .198 after an offseason full of trade rumors. Grisham at least has three homers and 15 RBIs. Neither Duran nor Frelick has hit more than one homer this season.
Starting Pitcher — Jesús Luzardo, Philadelphia Phillies
Luzardo has made five starts for the Phillies so far in 2026 and has a 6.91 ERA in 27 1/3 innings pitched with batters hitting .295 against him.
Relief Pitcher — Jeff Hoffman, Toronto Blue Jays
Hoffman has a 7.59 ERA in 12 appearances and just got demoted as the Blue Jays' closer. Things aren't going great for him so far this season.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com