Aaron Judge Has Great Response to Yankees' Alternate Jersey Controversy

It's a brave new world and the Yankees now have an alternate jersey. Major League Baseball revealed on Wednesday that the team's navy blue batting practice jerseys are now part of the official uniform set and can be worn in games. Mystery and intrigue now abound as to when they'll see the diamond for a meaningful game. Or if they will, because the move is not without some significant controversy.

On The Athletic's website you can find a story titled, Yankees’ alternate jerseys would be another damaging dent to storied tradition. Michael Kay, behind the microphone on his ESPN New York radio show, pointed out that the organization's players keep asking for concessions divergent from traditional norms without the benefit of winning a championship.

Gone is the strident facial hair policy. And the players lobbying for different looks to wear on the road has proven successful. Even the timeless things change.

Now, to be perfectly clear, it is totally understandable that traditionalists and long-time Yankees fans alike would buck at the notion that the classic gray looks would ever get an off day. The uniform situation in Major League Baseball is out of control. The only people asking for dozens of sartorial permutations are those who have a financial investment in moving product. Honestly, I stand with those who would say it's preposterous for the Yankees to stray so far from the light.

Here's the thing, though. It's a losing argument. What should happen is never as important as what will happen. Progress is a road grader and not all of it is good. If anything the levy between the Yankees and uniform expansion has held longer than it had any business holding. It was a just and righteous cause but after a certain amount of time arguing against change comes the overwhelming urge to just give up because it is, actually, quite a trivial issue at the end of the day.

Aaron Judge served as a voice of reason to paint the backdrop of how this argument is playing out, pointing out that the Yankees already have jumped the shark in terms of uniform alterations.

Aaron Judge: “I’m all about tradition, but we’ve got a (Starr Insurance) patch on our sleeves.” — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 22, 2026

That's a pretty good argument. Right to the point and puts the other side on the back foot. One could say this is different but the patch is probably worse than blue instead of gray.

Anyway, what's important for the Yankees is that they are 15-9 and in possession of first place in the American League East. Win all the games they play in an alternate jersey and fans of all stripes will be clamoring for them to be worn more often.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated