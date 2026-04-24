3 Top Trade Targets to Replace Jeff Hoffman After Blue Jays Demotion

The Toronto Blue Jays officially are making a change at closer.

Earlier in the week, reports surfaced indicating that the Blue Jays would be considering all options, including moving Hoffman out of the closer role. As the buzz grew louder and louder, we broke down various options who could replace Hoffman in the role. For an internal option, we floated Tyler Rogers as the top option. Externally, we floated Michael Kopech and JoJo Romero as free agent and trade targets.

On Friday, MLB.com's Keegan Matheson reported that a change is coming and that Toronto will roll with a closer by committee for the time being.

"News: Jeff Hoffman is out as the Blue Jays’ closer," Matheson wrote. "They’ll go with a closer by committee for now while Hoffman works on things in lower-leverage spots."

Now that the move has been made official, let's examine trade candidates around the league that Toronto should call about right now.

Bryan Abreu

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) looks up after a pitch during the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Bryan Abreu has had a tough start to the 2026 season, to say the least. Abreu is 29 years old and will be a free agent after the season. He has appeared in nine games and has a 14.73 ERA in 7 1/3 innings pitched. Abreu was one of the best overall relievers in baseball over the last four seasons. He had a 1.94 ERA in 2022, a 1.75 ERA in 2023, a 3.10 ERA in 2024 and a 2.28 ERA in 2025. He also recorded 100 or more strikeouts in each of the last three seasons. He has struggled and the Astros haven't been great this season. Could that free up Abreu for a deal?

Riley O'Brien

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

O'Brien would be the dream target for the Blue Jays at this moment. He has been the second-best reliever in baseball so far this season, just behind Mason Miller. He hasn't allowed an earned run yet this season in 13 appearances and has a 15-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio to go along with seven saves. There's no reason for the Cardinals to make a move right now, but that doesn't mean Toronto shouldn't try.

Brennan Bernardino

Apr 11, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brennan Bernardino (83) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The Colorado Rockies aren't great. That was the expectation heading into the 2026 season. While this is the case, Brennan Bernardino has been excellent. Bernardino has a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings pitched for Colorado. He also has a 10-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 appearances. If the Rockies are willing to listen on him, he would immediately fill a void for Toronto.