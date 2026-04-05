MLB’s Photo of the Year Already Belongs to Jo Adell

Have yourself a night, Jo Adell.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder didn't just rob one home run on Saturday night.

JO ADELL JUST ROBBED CAL RALEIGH OF HIS FIRST HOMER OF THE YEAR 😮



(via @Angels)pic.twitter.com/cOILfQeIPb — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 5, 2026

Or two.

JO ADELL ROBS HIS SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oKaccCP6xh — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

But, instead, three in just one game on Saturday night against the Seattle Mariners.

ONE GAME

THREE HOME RUN ROBBERIES



Jo Adell, ladies and gentlemen 👏 https://t.co/mRW2HFLxVN pic.twitter.com/mCwx03lk9C — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

What a night

Apr 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) makes a catch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

What Adell did on Saturday is unheard of. With the three robberies, Adell tied Kyle Tucker of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most overall home run robberies in baseball since 2020, with 10. It was one of the best defensive performances you are ever going to see on a baseball field. There are no ifs, ands, or buts about that.

One of the most insane plays you will ever see on a baseball field https://t.co/b04QJFQ1jz pic.twitter.com/u5TQVwGSMc — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 5, 2026

What makes it even better is the fact that the final robbery came in the ninth inning of Saturday's contest and helped secure the 1-0 win for the Angels. Los Angeles won a game 1-0 in which Adell robbed three different home runs in the contest. That's a real sentence and it's insane. There will not be a defensive game that tops what Adell did this season. There's a lot of the campaign left, but it's safe to say that what he did will not be broken for a while. So, we already have seen the likely defensive game of the year. We likely have the photo of the year across Major League Baseball as well.

good night, Jo Show viewers 😴



📷: Kayleigh K. https://t.co/oOCPmib15z pic.twitter.com/ZJcKql4H6o — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 5, 2026

Baseball is the best. Adell went 1-for-3 but that didn't even matter. The Angels mustered up one run and yet they were able to get in the win column in large part because of what Adell did in right field on Saturday night.

The game just happened on Saturday so there is a bit of recency bias, but it's going to be hard for any right fielder in baseball to top that game by Adell across Major League Baseball. Adell entered the contest with -2 defensive runs saved so far in 2026 in the seventh percentile. That number will shift quickly.

When thinking about baseball, a lot of the time all that you see or hear about are the home runs or electric performances by starting pitchers. Defense gets a little lost, outside of the occasional top-10 best plays clip or just some short social media clip. Adell has been getting love left and right from the baseball world and it's well-deserved. What he did on Saturday night was special and will be remembered all throughout the season.

It doesn't hurt that the photo was taken as well. When the 2026 season comes to an end, it's hard to believe there will be a better photo taken than Adell in the right field stands after robbing his third home run to preserve a 1-0 win for Los Angeles. What a night.