The 3 Moves That Could Save the Blue Jays’ Disaster Season

The American League is wide open right now.

It's a bit surprising how bad the American League has been so far in 2026, outside of the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay is 28-13 on the season so far and the Yankees are 27-16. The two American League powerhouses have beaten up on the rest of the American League. Outside of New York and Tampa Bay, there are only two other teams above .500 right now in the AL in the Cleveland Guardians (23-21) and the Athletics (21-20). It's wild.

When the 2026 season began, it was known that the Yankees would be good. The Rays have come out of nowhere. The Guardians always seem to be a bit over .500. The Athletics have been a pleasant surprise.

One team that was expected to be a contender, but hasn't been so far this season, is the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto was snakebitten by injuries to kick off the season. Right now, José Berríos, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, Cody Ponce, Yimi García, Alejandro Kirk, Addison Barger and Anthony Santander all are on the Injured List. Trey Yesavage and George Springer recently returned, but the Blue Jays need more to pull themselves out of the 18-24 hole they find themselves in now.

Baseball is better if the American League and National League are both competitive. Right now, that isn't the case. Also, baseball is better when the Blue Jays are good. Take a look at the World Series last year, for example. The Blue Jays and Dodgers had the most-watched World Series game since 2017 this past fall. The Blue Jays seemingly became the David to the Dodgers' Goliath, although they were unable to get over the hump in Game 7.

It would be good for baseball in general if the Blue Jays could turn things around. With that being said, here are four moves they should consider making quickly.

Sign Michael Kopech

Sep 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech (45) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Kopech is the best reliever available right now in free agency. The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.22. Kopech had a 2.45 ERA in 14 appearances with the Dodgers last season. Plus, he had one of the best fastballs in baseball. He's also just 30 years old. He could be a quick fix for the bullpen.

Call The Marlins About Sandy Alcántara

May 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) throws in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays have the offensive talent to be very good, but they need to overcome all of these pitching injuries. In response, the Blue Jays should give the Marlins a call about the former Cy Young Award winner. He's no stranger to trade rumors. If the Marlins opt to move him, the Blue Jays should be front of line.

Call The Mets About Freddy Peralta If Alcántara Doesn't Work Out

May 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Alcántara would be a better target because of the fact that he has another year of control. Peralta is going to be a free agent after the season. But the Mets are a disaster and the Blue Jays' championship window is open. The Blue Jays can't let it slip. Adding someone like Peralta would surely help.