MLB Trade Talks Season Starting Early, Says Dave Dombrowski

If you're in the cohort of Major League Baseball fans itching for some action in the trade market, you could get your wish in the not-so-distant future.

Sure, we've seen a handful of under-the-radar deals get done already, like the Seattle Mariners trading Casey Legumina to the Tampa Bay Rays after he was designated for assignment. But there hasn't been any deal made to this point that really caught the baseball world's attention.

If you're hoping to see some sort of deal get done, one thing that should make you excited is the fact that Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noted that he's had trade conversations earlier than he ever has already this season, as transcribed by Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Could We See Early Trades Are MLB?

Jul 21, 2024; Cooperstown, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies General Manager Dave Dombrowski poses for a photo prior to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cooperstown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"One MLB trend to watch: Trade activity is starting early this year," Morosi wrote. "Dave Dombrowski said yesterday: 'I’ve had trade conversations earlier than I ever have . . . Other clubs haven’t been doing very well, either. Clubs have called around.'"

The 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline isn't going to be here until August 3rd. The fact that Dombrowski, who has never been afraid to make a deal throughout his career to this point, is already talking about deals is a sign that we could see movement around the league long before August.

We've already seen two managers get fired in Rob Thomson, formerly of the Phillies, and Alex Cora, formerly of the Boston Red Sox. It's still just April 29, as of writing. Clearly, the 2026 season isn't typical, so far. One reason why that arguably could be the case is because when the 2026 season wraps up, there is uncertainty around the league in general. The collective bargaining agreement will expire after the World Series wraps up and then it's anyone's guess what will happen next. There's been plenty of chatter about the possibility of a work stoppage or something of that nature.

All in all, Major League Baseball has question marks beyond the 2026 season, so if there was a season to go all in, it would be this one because what if the 2027 season isn't full? If teams are nervous about 2027 and beyond, hopefully that leads to a flurry of early deals. That would at least add a little more excitement to a season that already has been good overall so far.