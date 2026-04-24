Mariners–Rays Casey Legumina Deal Fits Early 2026 Trade Trend

While it's just April, we're already starting to see moves starting to pop up around Major League Baseball.

The latest popped up on Friday as the Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays completed a deal to send Casey Legumina to the Rays and Ty Cummings to Seattle. The Mariners announced the deal on X.

"Roster move: The Mariners have acquired minor league RHP Ty Cummings from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Casey Legumina," the Mariners announced.

Roster move:



The Mariners have acquired minor league RHP Ty Cummings from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Casey Legumina. — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) April 24, 2026

We've Already Seen Some Deals Getting Done

Apr 14, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Casey Legumina (64) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

This isn't a big-time, blockbuster deal, by any means. Instead, it is just the latest in a line of under-the-radar deals that already have been swung across the league so far this season. The Chicago Cubs have acquired Nicky Lopez from the Colorado Rockies. The New York Yankees acquired Wilmy Sanchez from the Houston Astros in exchange for infielder Braden Shewmake. The Los Angeles Dodgers landed Chayce McDermott from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Axel Perez. The Washington Nationals got Richard ​Lovelady from the New York Mets. The Chicago White Sox got Jordan Rich from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for infielder Lenyn Sosa. The list goes on.

On a free agency front, the San Diego Padres signed Lucas Giolito after he sat in the open market out there for the taking for months.

It's just April 24, as of writing. This is just the beginning, but we are already starting to see movement across the league. The trade deadline isn't going to be here until August 3. As we inch closer and closer, we'll see more impactful moves get done.

This deal between Seattle and Tampa Bay isn't going to move needles much around the league or draw endless headlines. But again, this is just the beginning.

The Major League Baseball season is always fun. We aren't even one full month into the 2026 campaign and yet we are seeing teams around the league tinkering with their rosters and trying to improve. Now, of course, this isn't the case with every team out there. There are plenty of teams not making moves. As we inch closer to August, there will be bigger-name trade candidates to watch. A few to keep a close eye on throughout the season are outfielders on the Boston Red Sox, especially Jarren Duran and Masataka Yoshida. From a pitching standpoint, Sandy Alcántara could very well be the prize of the deadline this year.

We recently shared our third version of the 2026 trade deadline big board and had Duran at No. 1 and Alcántara at No. 2.

This Mariners deal isn't on par with those guys, but we will see more moves made over the next few months.