NL Central Arms Race: Cubs, Reds Both Add Veteran Arms

The National League Central already is the most competitive division in baseball and on Wednesday two more veteran hurlers were added into the mix.

The Chicago Cubs struck in free agency by reportedly signing three-time All-Star Liam Hendriks, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

"The Chicago Cubs have signed RHP Liam Hendriks to a minor league deal, sources tell the Athletic," Ghiroli wrote.

Not long afterward, Reds reporter Charlie Goldsmith reported that Cincinnati is signing veteran hurler Chris Paddack.

"According to sources, the Reds are signing veteran starting pitcher Chris Paddack," Goldsmith wrote. "In 2025, Paddack was a starter for the Twins and Tigers (he was traded at the deadline and pitched for a Detroit team that made the playoffs). Heading into 2026, he signed a $4 million deal with the Marlins. With Miami turning to some younger pitchers and with Paddack posting a 7.63 ERA, he was released earlier this week. The Reds needed rotation depth with Brandon Williamson and Rhett Lowder getting hurt over the last two weeks."

Liam Hendriks To The Chicago Cubs: Breakdown

May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) pitches against the New York Mets during the sixth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hendriks is a 14-year big league veteran who was the best reliever in baseball at one point. Injuries and a bout with Cancer derailed his career, though. From 2018 through 2022, there were few relievers more dominant than him. The two-time Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year logged a 2.43 ERA over that stretch across 251 total appearances, including 114 saves. Then, injuries and Cancer derailed him. In 2025, he returned to the mound for 14 games in the majors with the Boston Red Sox and had a 6.59 ERA.

Hendriks signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason, but was released after he didn't make the team out of camp. Now, the 37-year-old will try to make it back up to the majors as a member of the Cubs for his 15th season in the majors. It's a low-cost move with big-time upside if Hendriks can capture lightning in a bottle again.

Chris Paddack To The Cincinnati Reds: Breakdown

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Chris Paddack (33) throws against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Paddack is an eight-year big league veteran with a 4.79 career ERA. He doesn't have the pedigree that Hendriks has, but he has been a solid veteran throughout his career and the Reds needed more pitching. With Paddack, you know what you're going to get. You're getting a guy who will have an ERA right around 5.00 who can give you some innings. Not a crazy move, but one that gives the Reds another arm.