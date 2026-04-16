MLB World Reacts as Benches Clear Between Reds and Giants

The San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds faced off on Thursday afternoon and things got chippy, to say the least.

San Francisco took the Reds down, 3-0, but that doesn't tell the entire story. There were three batters hit by pitches throughout the contest; TJ Friedl and Spencer Steer were both punked on the Reds. Willy Adames was hit by a pitch on the Giants.

Benches Cleared On Thursday

Apr 16, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller (68) gestures to Cincinnati Reds third baseman Sal Stewart (not pictured) after the final out of the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Spencer Steer gets plunked on the first pitch he sees https://t.co/mtjnYyN1NJ pic.twitter.com/XWpGCa9OlT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 16, 2026

Willy Adames gets hit by a pitch and Reds pitcher Connor Phillips is ejected. Reds outfielder Spencer Steer was hit earlier in the game pic.twitter.com/rnY5leve8M — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 16, 2026

The hit-by-pitches weren't the only things that made the game a bit odd. Friedl dove for a ball in the eighth inning and didn't catch it, but played it off. Somehow the play stood.

TJ Friedl did NOT catch this ball and Luis Arraez tipped his cap... pic.twitter.com/rj9DojL7JV — Giants Theory (@GiantsTheory) April 16, 2026

Giants hurler Erik Miller closed out the game by striking out Reds rookie Sal Stewart. Right after the strikeout, words were exchanged and then all of a sudden the benches cleared. Stewart was slow to walk off the field and Miller had words for him and then that's when all of the tension of the day really boiled over.

BENCHES CLEAR IN CINCINNATI pic.twitter.com/QfYCaruEIv — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 16, 2026

Unsurprisingly, the benches clearing between the Reds and Giants had the baseball world's attention on social media.

Baseball needs more of this https://t.co/mVriIaQegt — Zack Cozart (@zack_cozart) April 16, 2026

And the Giants salvage one game of the series and improve upon their previously league worst record to 7-12! https://t.co/YjQ7zkTuKo — Optimist Prime (@sf0250164) April 16, 2026

Jesus. Tony V bringing his bush league antics to the MLB. Guy belongs coaching in 12U travel daddy ball. https://t.co/s66EXISFCz — jRoD (@JByGodRod) April 16, 2026

Love it. If hitters are flipping bats pitches should be able to do this https://t.co/SVzRzTYY5K — Jay #ExileHaslam/Berry (@JayyBiird15) April 16, 2026

Acting like John Rocker while your numbers scream DFA https://t.co/2nnBdxh46k — The Grateful Red (@GratefulRed19) April 16, 2026

Baseball “fights” are the most pathetic excuse for fights.



So much standing around begging to be held back.



Also, Stewart comes as soft as Charmin here. https://t.co/NDnT92DzBG — Adam Clark (@ASClark84) April 16, 2026

7-12 Giants really feeling themselves https://t.co/wb81sW3myC — The Reverend Reiderson (@ChipReiderson) April 16, 2026

Lol San Francisco man. Lost the series, soon to finish last or next to last in their division, but run their mouth just like their moron manager 😂 https://t.co/pJXDIYONNZ — Emotional Support Cat (@NathanHam87) April 16, 2026

All the antics that have been let go for the past few years may be hitting a boiling point this year https://t.co/21KCASn5FT — Ganiel Diddens (@DGiddensBurner) April 16, 2026

This is what should’ve happened with those 12U pricks bat flipping https://t.co/2uRzBC7Q1W — Faton Bauta’s Burner (@papafaton69) April 16, 2026

The point to the bench lmfao https://t.co/RtZcQUHw2s — Leo Baines Johnson (@pandem1cleo) April 16, 2026

Baseball fights are very high-school: everyone gathers and nothing happens ;) https://t.co/8Am8CBrj1a — Bobby 🍁 (@montrealdesign) April 16, 2026

Now, this is nothing compared to what recently went down between the Los Angeles Angels and the Atlanta Braves. Jorge Soler charged the mound at Reynaldo López and both threw punches at one another. López even had the baseball in his hand and was swinging at Soler with it.

In this case on Thursday, the Giants and Reds threw the ball at each other all day and clearly the two sides were not happy with one another. The jawing after the final out was just lighting the fuse that already was there throughout the series. There weren't any punches thrown, so it would be a bit surprising if anything came from the benches clearing. Connor Phillips was ejected after hitting Adames earlier in the game, but at the end of the day, it wasn't that crazy on Thursday between these two sides. The two sides clearly were frustrated. It happens.

So, the Reds and Giants are going to get a lot of buzz on social media throughout the day on Thursday, but in the long run, nothing much will happen from this benches-clearing incident. These two teams will face off again in August. If these two teams were to face off in the coming weeks again, it would be something to watch. But they won't face off again until August.