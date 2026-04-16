Sal Stewart Smashing Way Into Top MLB Rookie Conversation

The 2026 Major League Baseball rookie class may end up being one of the best in a while. Over the course of the season, the rookies, and specifically the races for the American League and National League Rookie of the Year Awards will certainly be talked about.

It's only April 16, but it has already been a fun discussion simply because of the massive talent out there right now. New York Mets hurler Nolan McLean is on a heater right now that rivals what Paul Skenes did when he entered the big leagues. JJ Wetherholt is the league's No. 5 overall prospect and has looked the part over with the St. Louis Cardinals. 19-year-old Konnor Griffin is in the majors right now with the Pittsburgh Pirates and landed a massive, long-term deal already. The same can be said about Detroit Tigers phenom Kevin McGonigle as well.

Chase DeLauter of the Cleveland Guardians has been electric. Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox has flashed elite power. The list goes on and on, and also includes Cincinnati Reds infielder Sal Stewart. He played in 18 games last year and was very good. He has played in 18 games this season and has been even better. Right now, he's slashing .323/.434/.726 with seven homers, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, four doubles and a 1.160 OPS.

The Reds Rookie Is Thriving

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (42) runs the bases after hitting a homer in the first inning of a MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants, Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He may not have entered the season with as much buzz as guys like Wetherholt or McGonigle, but he's tearing it up over in Cincinnati. In fact, OptaSTATS shared on X that Stewart is the first rookie since at least 1920 to rack up seven homers, 17 RBIs, 13 walks, four doubles and three stolen bases in any 18-game stretch.

"The Reds' Sal Stewart in 18 games this season: 7 HR, 17 RBI, 13 BB, 4 2B, 3 SB. No other MLB rookie has reached all of those marks over any 18-game span (since RBI became an official stat in 1920)."

The @Reds' Sal Stewart in 18 games this season:



7 HR

17 RBI

13 BB

4 2B

3 SB



No other MLB rookie has reached all of those marks over any 18-game span (since RBI became an official stat in 1920). pic.twitter.com/YARK8BhH3C — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 16, 2026

Now, of course, that's a very specific stat. But it shows how well the 22-year-old is playing overall right now. He's doing a bit of everything for the Reds and should be smack dab in the middle of the conversation as the best rookie in the league as well.

Later on in the season, there are going to be people who have to make very difficult decisions about the Rookie of the Year Award races. There are just so many rookies this year who stepped foot on a big league diamond and immediately found success. Stewart, Wetherholt, McGonigle, McLean, Griffin, DeLauter, Murakami and the list goes on.

It's a very good thing when you have this many young guys playing well right away. We're watching the next generation of MLB stars find their footing right now. That's exciting. There is momentum in the league right now. Hopefully, the league and MLBPA can figure out a way to avoid any work stoppage after the season, which would certainly hurt the momentum.