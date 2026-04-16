Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 102 (Picks for RBC Heritage Round 1 and Mariners-Padres)

Not every day can be a winning day. After a hot streak that felt like it could go on forever, Day 101 ended in a loss. We cashed in on the Braves to take down the Marlins, but last the UNDER in Giants vs. Reds and a blown lead in the bottom of the ninth cost as our upset bet on the Angels against the Yankees.

We move on to Day 102, which is highlighted by the opening round of this week's PGA Tour event, the RBC Heritage.

Let's dive into how I'm betting $100.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 1-2 (-$19.70)

Year-to-date: 190-193-2 (+$139.30)

Best Bets Today for April 16

$40: Patrick Cantlay -160 vs. Corey Conners via DraftKings

$30: Jake Knapp -118 vs. Jason Day via DraftKings

$30: Mariners vs. Padres UNDER 8.5 (-115) via Caesars

Patrick Cantlay vs. Corey Conners Prediction

Pick: $40 on Patrick Cantlay -160

There may not be another golfer on the PGA Tour who has a better history at an event without ever actually winning it than Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage. In eight starts here throughout his career, he has finished inside the top five six times, including a runner-up finish in 2022. He's coming into this event off a T7 finish at the Valspar Championship and a T12 finish at the Masters, so he's poised to get off to a strong start today.

He's matched up with Corey Conners, who is coming off a disappointing T49 at the Masters. He lost significant strokes off the tee, and his approach play wasn't as good as we're used to seeing. Unless he figures something out this week, he's going to struggle to post a low score today.

Jake Knapp vs. Jason Day Prediction

Pick: $30 on Jake Knapp -118

Jake Knapp doesn't get the credit he deserves. He's leading the entire PGA Tour in total strokes gained so far this season. He has a consistent and solid game in every area, having finished inside the top 11 in seven of his eight starts this season. He should be favored by quite a bit more against Jason Day today, who has been inconsistent throughout the season.

Day has three top 12 finishes, but he has also missed the cut twice and finished T59 at The Players Championship. His experience at Augusta helped him to finish T12 last week, but his level of play has overall been a significant step below Knapp's this season.

Mariners vs. Padres Prediction

Pick: $30 on UNDER 8.5 (-115)

You may look at the ERAs of both Luis Castillo and Walker Buehler and think tonight's game is a no-brainer OVER, but if you look a bit deeper, it could be the time to bet the UNDER. Castillo has a 6.92 ERA but a 3.16 FIP through his first three starts. Buehler has a 4.97 ERA but a 3.87 FIP. That tells me neither pitcher has been as bad as their ERA indicates, and we could see some positive regression from them both.

The Mariners and Padres also have two of the best bullpens in the Majors so far this season. The Mariners rank third in bullpen ERA at 2.88, while the Padres rank fifth at 3.04.

Finally, neither offense has posted impressive numbers so far, ranking just 14th and 15th in wRC+.

Give me the UNDER in this interleague matchup.

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