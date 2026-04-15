Rays vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 15

The Tampa Bay Rays hold sole possession of first place in the AL West through their first 16 games, and have won four straight heading into tonight's showdown with the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox have lost three of their last four, including losing the series opener against the Rays last night.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's game.

Rays vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+146)

White Sox +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline

Rays -116

White Sox -102

Total

OVER 8.5 (-102)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

Rays vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Jesse Scholtens, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Chicago: Sean Burke, RHP (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Rays vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): Rays.TV, Chicago Sports Network Plus

Rays record: 9-7

White Sox record: 6-11

Rays vs. White Sox Best Prop Bet

Sean Burke UNDER 4.5 Strikeouts (-148)

The Rays have shown some fantastic plate discipline this season, striking out on just 18.3% of their plate appearances. They'll face Sean Burke tonight, who has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in two of his three appearances this season, but the White Sox have kept him on a relatively short leash. Neither of his starts has gone longer than 5.0 innings. That could play a big role in him going under his strikeouts total tonight.

Rays vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

I'm surprised the Rays aren't bigger favorites in this game. The White Sox offense has been the worst in baseball so far this season, sporting a batting average of .191 while ranking last in wRC+ at 70. Their bullpen has been horrific as well, ranking 26th in bullpen ERA at 5.49.

The only chance the White Sox have is for Sean Burke to pitch a gem tonight, but that's not worth a bet as just a slight underdog. I'll back the Rays as road favorites in this one.

Pick: Rays -116 via FanDuel

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins . Simply sign up, make a deposit and bet $5. If that first bet wins, you get $250 in bonus bets.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!