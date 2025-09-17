MLB World Reacts To Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani No-Hitter Decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a roller coaster of game on Tuesday night when they took on the Philadelphia Phillies.
Los Angeles ended up losing the game, 9-6 to Philadelphia. On first look, that doesn't look like much. It looks like a high-scoring affair between two National League juggernauts. But, that doesn't tell the full story of the game at all. Los Angeles sent Shohei Ohtani to the mound and he was brilliant. Ohtani pitched the first five innings of the night for Los Angeles without giving up a hit. You read that right. In a game that finished 9-6 with the Phillies coming out on top, Ohtani actually held them hitless through the first five innings of the game.
Ohtani was pulled after that, though. The Dodgers have been building him up as a pitcher this season and that has come slowly. With the start on Tuesday, Ohtani has now made 13 on the season. The five innings were tied for the most that he's gone this year so far. Ohtani threw 68 pitches but his season-high came on August 27th in his other outing of five innings this season. That start, Ohtani went 87 pitches.
It's not shocking to see Ohtani not go a full game with all of the restrictions so far this season as he has worked his way back after not pitching last year. But, it was still surprising to see him come out when he did. Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of takes and reactions on social media after Ohtani was yanked.
Did the Dodgers get it right?
The Dodgers made the move and it ended up backfiring on them. While this is the case, it was still a historic night for Ohtani. On top of his five no-hit innings, he also clubbed his 50th homer of the season. In the processs, he became the first player with 50 homers and 50 strikeouts in the season, per the league.
It's hard to argue against Ohtani's greatness at this point. It would've been great to see Ohtani go the whole way against the Phillies -- it could've helped the team secure a win potentially in the process -- but also arguably not worth changing their strategy up with Ohtani has he builds back up.
Losing the game is a pretty big shock. When Ohtani came out, Justin Wrobleski came in and gave up five earned runs quickly. Edgardo Henriquez followed with another earned run. Eventually, Blake Treinen gave up three of his own to get Philadelphia to its nine.
More MLB: Phillies Need To Offer Reported Price To Kyle Schwarber