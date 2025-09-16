Phillies Need To Offer Reported Price To Kyle Schwarber
The Philadelphia Phillies will be a team of interest this upcoming offseason.
That is, of course, because they have one of the top pending free agents in the league in Kyle Schwarber. It's no secret that the Phillies would like to have him back, but nothing has come to fruition to this point.
Schwarber has played well enough that he's going to cash in as well. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal projected that Schwarber could end up getting a deal in the four-year range with an annual value around $30 million per year.
What will Kyle Schwarber do?
"What’s Schwarber’s value? The expectation is that designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will remain with the Philadelphia Phillies," Rosenthal said. "A four-year deal at $30-million plus per season seems realistic, in part, because his leadership adds to his value. But there is no obvious free-agent precedent for Schwarber, who will be 33 at the start of next season. Jim Thome, who, like Schwarber, was a left-handed slugger, signed a six-year, $85 million contract with the Phillies in December 2002, entering his age-32 season.
"Teams, of course, were less preoccupied with aging curves nearly a quarter-century ago, and the dollars are greater now. But Thome went on to play 10 more seasons and hit 278 more homers, reaching 612 in his Hall of Fame career. Schwarber won’t necessarily do that, but over the past four seasons only Aaron Judge has hit more home runs. Entering Tuesday, Judge is at 201, Schwarber 184, Shohei Ohtani 181 and Pete Alonso 154."
This is the type of report that should have the Phillies, and National League East's attention in general. He's a guy who is in the mix for the National League Most Valuable Player Award this year. Any team would be lucky to have him. If the Philles keep him, there's an argument that would maintain their position as the best team in the division. The New York Mets have a slugger of their own in Pete Alonso who could be a free agent as well. Schwarber will be among the free-agent market trend-setters this upcoming winter. His price point could indirectly impact what Alonso could get as a fellow prolific slugger in his 30s.
All in all, Schwarber's division will have a big impact on how the NL East plays out next year, no matter what he decides to do. If he comes back to Philadelphia, he would put them over the top once again.
