More Details Emerge on the Cincinnati Reds' Managerial Search
Last week, the Cincinnati Reds shocked the baseball world by hiring the thought-to-be retired Terry Francona as the team's next manager. The Future Hall of Famer is back after a one-year hiatus to try to make the most of the Reds young collection of talent.
It's easy to see why it's an appealing job for Francona, given that the Reds have Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Christan Encarnacion-Strand, Hunter Greene, Matt McLain and Noelvi Marte under team control for years to come.
From the other side, the Reds are getting a manager who was won two World Series titles.
However, MLBTradeRumors recently published a report which mentioned some of the other top candidates for the position:
Krall and GM Brad Meador met with Francona in Tucson on October 2, and were impressed enough to call owner Bob Castellini to fly to Tucson the next day to finalize the contract. In other details on the managerial search, interim manager Freddie Benavides had put himself on the Reds’ short list with an excellent set of interviews, and Rangers associate manager Will Venable was also on the list of top targets.
The 41-year-old Venable was long been rumored to be a manager-in-waiting. The former outfielder spent parts of nine years in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres, Rangers and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a .249 career hitter who popped 81 homers and drove in 307 runs.
A good runner, he also stole 135 bases. It remains to be seen if he'll interview for any other managerial openings this offseason.
