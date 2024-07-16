Multiple Teams Reportedly Making a Run at Detroit Tigers Ace on Trade Market
Though the Detroit Tigers haven't said that he is available in trade talks, ace pitcher Tarik Skubal is reportedly being coveted by multiple contenders ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers are both trying to take runs at Skubal, who is one of the most dominant lefties in the entire league.
Sources from the Dodgers and Orioles confirmed they are interested in putting together packages loaded with top prospects for Skubal. There is no indication yet whether Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris will move Skubal, though both Los Angeles and Baltimore have the rich prospect capital to make such a trade discussion interesting.
Harris believes the Tigers have a developing pitching corps that is the center of the team’s rebuild and does not want to disrupt it, according to a source familiar with his thinking.
Both of these teams could certainly use Skubal as they have been dealt massive injury issues this season. For the Dodgers, Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow are on the injured list and Shohei Ohtani can't pitch this season. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin are both out as they recover from surgeries as well. The Dodgers have a World Series caliber lineup, but if the pitching situation continues to worsen, it could be the thing that holds them back.
As for the Orioles, they have lost Kyle Bradish and John Means for the season. As they try to ward off the Yankees and Red Sox in the American League East, they could stand to upgrade the rotation as well.
Skubal is 10-3 this season with a 2.41 ERA. He's struck out 140 batters in 116.0 innings. He's under contract through 2026, so the Tigers don't have to trade him, but the offers could end up being too enticing.
