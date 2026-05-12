Francisco Lindor’s Injury Status Looms Large for Mets, NL East Race

The New York Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in baseball so far this season, but it sounds like that could change in the not-so-distant future.

Right now, the Mets are 15-25 on the season and in last place in the National League East. Well, actually, the Mets have the worst record in baseball right now. But the NL East is about to get a whole lot more competitive. The Mets have been without the services of five-time All-Star Francisco Lindor since April 22 due to a calf strain. On April 26, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Lindor may not return until "weeks into June."

While this is the case, there was an update on Tuesday that should have the entire NL East's attention.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared that Lindor will get another MRI on Wednesday or Thursday and that he's "feeling better" and out of the boot. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns noted that after the MRI, the Mets will be able to map out what a return to play looks like.

The Mets Shortstop Got A Postive Update

Apr 22, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) reacts after his RBI infield single against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"We won't know until we see the results of the MRI," Stearns said. "I think we need to get the MRI, I think it will be over the next 48 hours or so, once we get that, we'll get our doctor's opinions and be able to map out what a return to play looks like."

Now, of course, neither Mendoza nor Stearns wanted to put a timeline on Lindor, but the fact that he's out of a walking boot and is "feeling better," like Mendoza noted, is a positive sign for the veteran shortstop. If his MRI comes back clean, we should hear more in the coming days about when a rehab assignment could commence, and then ultimately when Lindor could actually return.

Right now, the Mets are just four wins out of second place in the NL East. It's not like anyone, outside of the Atlanta Braves, has really taken a hold of this thing. The Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Washington Nationals are all tied with 19 wins apiece. The second Lindor returns, New York becomes even more of a threat to go on a run and close the gap here. It's been a disaster of a season, but it is only May 12. The Mets are eight games out of a Wild Card spot and four wins behind second place in the NL East.

The season isn't over. If Lindor's MRI comes back clean and he can return in the not-so-distant future, then there's no reason why New York can't at least catch Philadelphia, Miami and Washington.