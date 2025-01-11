New Details Emerge Regarding Boston Red Sox's New City Connect Uniforms
Last fall, it was revealed that the Boston Red Sox would adding a new alternate uniform to their rotation in 2025.
Now, with Spring Training only a month away and the regular season hot on its heels, fans have gotten their first hint of what the jerseys may look like.
WEEI's Rob Bradford reported Saturday morning that the Red Sox's new City Connect uniforms will be green. It's safe to assume that the shade of green would match the Green Monster and the rest of the walls at Fenway Park, but there has been no official word at the moment.
The Red Sox were one of the first teams to unveil a City Connect uniform, debuting their yellow Boston Marathon-themed branding back in 2021. Due to the popularity of those jerseys among the fanbase, the team will be keeping those around as a core uniform moving forward.
However, in order to add their new green uniforms to the mix, Boston will have to bump one of their others out of the rotation. Since 2023, MLB and Nike have had a "four-plus-one" policy that limits teams to four uniforms plus a City Connect.
Boston's dark blue alternates, which the club had worn since 2009, will apparently be on the chopping block. Their classic home whites and road grays will remain, as will their alternate reds and yellows.
