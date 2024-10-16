New York Mets' Pete Alonso Rolls Up to NLCS Game 3 With Playoff Pumpkin
From Grimace and Pride Month to the "Hawk Tuah Girl" and Jose Iglesias' "OMG," there have been plenty of good luck charms that have cropped up throughout the New York Mets' resurgent 2024 campaign.
Now, midway through October, their star slugger is leaning on yet another unofficial mascot.
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso bought a miniature pumpkin ahead of the Mets' NLDS matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers more than two weeks ago, and that pumpkin has continued to follow the team around ever since. The gourd made another appearance Wednesday afternoon, when Alonso arrived at Citi Field for Game 3 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The pumpkin didn't make it to Alonso's pregame press conference, instead getting dropped off in his locker. Still, Alonso showed up to his media availability wearing a black hoodie that read "Playoff Pumpkin" and featured an image of himself holding said pumpkin up to the sky.
The 29-year-old was asked about his routine with the pumpkin, and he proceeded to detail the important cargo's journey back to Queens.
"On the road, I've taken it back to the hotel, cause I don't want any clubbies or anybody messing with it," Alonso said. "I carry it with me, cause it could be destroyed in my luggage."
Alonso has hit .241 with a .996 OPS so far these playoffs, racking up three home runs, six RBI and nine walks in nine postseason games. With Alonso anchoring their lineup, the Mets are currently tied 1-1 with the Dodgers in the NLCS.
First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET. Alonso is batting cleanup for New York once again.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.