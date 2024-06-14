New York Mets' Legendary Player, Broadcaster Has Hilarious Response to Legendary Seinfeld Clip
Friday was a special day for fans of the iconic television show "Seinfeld" and for fans of the New York Mets, and Mets' legend Keith Hernandez made sure to play along.
The "Boyfriend" was one of the first true iconic episodes in Seinfeld's history, airing in 1992. It starred Hernandez, who had befriended Jerry at a local gym while working out.
One of the great scenes of that episode is a scene in which Newman and Kramer depict why they hate Hernandez, which was because of an error he made on June 14, 1987. Well, with Friday being June 14, this is the 37-year anniversary of that game.
Here is the original scene - and Hernandez having a little fun with it.
In addition to the parts about Hernandez's game, the scene was made legendary for Jerry's "Kennedy-assassination" style parody of Newman and Kramer spitting on Hernandez as he walked down the tunnel.
"Seinfeld" had a legendary nine-year run and became one of the most popular television shows of all-time, but this episode from Season 3 was definitely one of the first great ones. It was actually a two-part episode with Hernandez making appearances in both. He also appeared in the series finale as well.
Hernandez had a 17-year career with the Cardinals, Mets and Cleveland Indians. He hit 162 career homers, was a five-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger, an 11-time Gold Glover, a batting champion and an MVP. He also won two World Series titles.
The Mets play the Padres on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET.
