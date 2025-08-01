New York Mets Superstar Floundering Following Historically Awful July
Pete Alonso bet on himself this past offseason, signing a one-year deal to rejoin the New York Mets and boost his stock for another stint in free agency.
That bet looked like it was paying off midway through the 2025 campaign, considering his dominant April and solid showing in the early summer. The 30-year-old first baseman has seen his production drop off a cliff over the past month, though.
Alonso finished July batting .141 with a .548 OPS, and that was after batting .280 with a 1.099 OPS from through seven games of the month. Over the next 17 contests, the slugger hit .083 with a .312 OPS, ultimately closing out July on an 0-for-17 cold streak.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Alonso's batting average was the lowest by a Mets player in the month of July – minimum 80 plate appearances – since Jerry Grote's .138 mark in 1966.
Alonso is still batting .259 with an .842 OPS and 2.4 WAR on the whole this season, which puts him on pace to exceed his overall production from 2024. But considering he was hitting .290 with a .934 OPS as recently as July 8, the five-time All-Star has clearly fallen pretty far.
Through 92 games, Alonso had 21 home runs, 25 doubles and 75 RBIs. He has one home run, one double and six RBIs in the 17 games since.
At this rate, it remains to be seen if Alonso will pick up his $24 million player option for the 2026 season or if he will try his luck in free agency again.
In the meantime, Alonso and the first-place Mets are set to open a home series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
