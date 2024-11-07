New York Mets Reportedly Have Offer on Table For Milwaukee Brewers FA Willy Adames
According to a report from Mike Rodriguez on "X," the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have already made contract offers to free agent shortstop Willy Adames.
Rodriguez is an MLB Insider with broadcasting experience. He says the Mets have offered Adames a deal worth at least $160 million.
According to my sources, the have made an offer of over $160 million for a period of 7 years to Willy Adames. Their intention is for him to play third base; however, Adames is not convinced, as he prefers to continue in the shortstop position. He has not made a decision yet, and so far, he also has a proposal from the Dodgers.
Adames would need to move to third base in New York because of the presence of shortstop Francisco Lindor. That would then create issues for Mark Vientos, who had solidfied himself at third base. There is a logical connection for Adames to New York: Executive David Stearns. He's now running the Mets but he acquired Adames in Milwaukee.
Adames put together a terrific season in Milwaukee, hitting .251 with 32 home runs and 112 RBI. He helped carry the lineup, even though it missed Christian Yelich for a portion of the year. The Brewers surprisingly won the National League Central and were eliminated in the National League wild card series by the Mets.
A seven-year veteran of his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Brewers, Adames is a lifetime .248 hitter. He's hit 150 career home runs exactly, with the 32 from this year serving as his career-high.
