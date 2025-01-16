New York Mets Checked in on Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero, But No Deal Likely
The New York Mets came just short in 2024 of a "Subway Series" World Series against the New York Yankees. The Mets ended up losing in the National League Championship Series to the eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, in six games.
Despite the NLCS loss, New York earned arguably the biggest win of the offseason when they inked superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal — the largest contract ever for a professional athlete.
Soto excelled in his only season playing with the Yankees in 2024. He often batted in front of American League MVP Aaron Judge. In that role, Soto hit .288 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs to go with a .988 OPS.
And the Mets reportedly have at least checked in on another superstar to pair Soto with at Citi Field.
According to a report from MLB insider Mike Rodriguez, New York has tried to pursue a trade for Vladimir Guerrero of the Toronto Blue Jays this winter.
However, Andy Martino of SNY reports that the talks are not serious.
The Mets have spoken with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter about Guerrero, league sources say, though those sources characterized the conversations as "checking in."
To be as clear as possible -- attn: aggregators and Twitter info thieves -- a Mets/Guerrero fit remains in the realm of fantasy baseball.
In fact, momentum built on Wednesday night for a Pete Alonso-Mets reunion, though nothing is done there either.
As for Guerrero Jr., he hit a career-high .323 in 2024 to go with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs. Guerrero Jr. has knocked an average of 34 home runs a year over the last four seasons. He and Toronto came to terms on a $28.5 million for 2025 to avoid arbitration just last week.
Toronto clearly wants to keep Guerrero Jr., as indicated by the unwillingness to engage the Mets - or anyone else - in trade talks.
