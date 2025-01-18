New York Mets Reportedly Set to Make Drastic Change with Young Infielder in 2025
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets are expecting to shift young infielder Mark Vientos to first base in 2025. This comes in the wake of the team seemingly not bringing back Pete Alonso in free agency.
Talks between Alonso and the Mets broke down earlier this week.
Here's what Heyman wrote on Friday:
The current plan is to shift Mark Vientos to first base and have Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio vie for third base.
The 25-year-old was a big part of the Mets resurgence last season, hitting .266 with 27 home runs and 71 RBI. He posted an .838 OPS and was a major reason why the Mets advanced all the way to the NLCS. The Connecticut native was a second-round pick of the Mets back in the 2017 draft and made his debut in 2022.
So far, he's got 37 career home runs and 96 RBI. He'll look to take another step forward this season as he pairs with Juan Soto in the middle of the Mets order. Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract earlier this offseason, making him the highest-paid athlete in American sports history.
The Mets are just one of several extremely good teams in the National League, which should make for an entertaining race all season. The Los Angeles Dodgers appear a cut above everyone else, but the Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves should all be solid once again.
The Mets lost to the Dodgers in the NLCS last year.
