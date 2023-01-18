New York Mets Sign Former Cardinals Outfielder to One-Year Deal

The New York Mets have agreed to terms on a one-year, $6 million contract with free agent outfielder Tommy Pham, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

Pham slashed .236/.312/.686 in 144 games with the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox in 2022.

Pham excelled early in his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a .282 Batting Average, .381 On Base Percentage, .875 OPS, 132 OPS+ over his first three seasons. Midway through the 2018 Major League Baseball season, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following the 2019 season, Pham and Jake Cronenworth were traded to the San Diego Padres in exchange for Hunter Renfroe, Xavier Edwards and Esteban Quiroz.

