New York Mets Superstar Juan Soto Gets Approval For Surprising Request
According to a post from veteran reporter Hector Gomez, New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto will play 10 games in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) before reporting to his first spring training with the organization.
Gomez put out a post on social media in which Soto confirmed he had asked the Mets for permission. Gomez followed it up that the Mets had granted it.
Juan Soto on playing winter ball: "I asked the #Mets to give me permission to play 10 games with @TigersDelLacey in the Dominican Winter League. I don't know the date yet when I will do it, but I hope it will be soon".
Earlier this offseason, Soto signed the biggest deal in baseball history, netting 15 years and $765 million from New York. Given that he's now their most valuable asset, it's somewhat surprising to see the Mets grant permission, but evidently they feel comfortable enough to honor his desires. There is certainly risk, though, as infielder Ronny Mauricio tore his ACL last winter and closer Edwin Diaz injured his knee before the 2023 season while playing in the World Baseball Classic.
Soto is coming off an incredible year for the cross-town New York Yankees. He finished third in the American League MVP voting after hitting 41 homers and driving in 109. He helped lead the Yankees to the American League pennant and an appearance in the World Series.
They were beaten by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. The Mets lost to the Dodgers in the NLCS and hope that Soto is the piece to get them over the hump in 2025.
