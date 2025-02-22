New York Mets Superstar Juan Soto Hits Home Run in 1st Spring Training At-Bat
Juan Soto's tenure with the New York Mets has officially begun, and it didn't take very long for him to start a highlight reel.
Soto hit second for the Mets in their Grapefruit League opener against the Houston Astros on Saturday, marking his first appearance for the club since they signed him to a 15-year, $765 million contract in December. Facing a 2-1 count with one out in the bottom of the first, Soto took full advantage of the 91 mile-per-hour fastball Colton Gordon left hanging over the plate.
Four pitches into his very first game in a Mets uniform, Soto hit a home run. The solo shot had an exit velocity of 106.2 miles per hour and a launch angle of 28 degrees, traveling 426 feet to left-center.
Soto added an RBI groundout in the bottom of the second. New York led 4-0 when they subbed out their big leaguers in the fourth inning.
Of course, Soto isn't getting paid $61.9 million in 2025 to run up the score in spring training – the Mets will expect him to continue blasting homers in the regular season, as well as the postseason.
Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, a .989 OPS and a 7.9 WAR as a member of the New York Yankees in 2024, finishing third in AL MVP voting. He made his fourth All-Star appearance and won his fifth Silver Slugger before leading the Yankees to their first pennant in 15 years.
For his career, the 26-year-old superstar is a .285 hitter with a .953 OPS and a 36.4 WAR. Per 162 games, Soto averaged 35 home runs, 31 doubles, 102 RBIs, 10 stolen bases and 133 walks throughout his time with the Yankees, San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals.
