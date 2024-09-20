New York Mets Troll Philadelphia Phillies' Kody Clemens and His Dad, Roger Clemens
More than two decades ago, Mike Piazza and Roger Clemens had some serious beef.
The New York Mets catcher had gotten the better of the New York Yankees ace time and time again, until Clemens eventually hit Piazza in the head with a pitch. When the two faced off again in the 2000 World Series, Piazza broke his bat fouling off a pitch from Clemens.
Inexplicably, Clemens fielded a bat shard and threw it at Piazza as he trotted down the first-base line.
Their head-to-head rivalry faded over the years, even if it was still in the front of fans' minds. The Mets, for example, certainly haven't forgotten.
Clemens' son, Kody Clemens, is now a utility man for the Philadelphia Phillies, who faced the Mets on Thursday. When the younger Clemens came in to pinch-hit to lead off the top of the ninth, the video board at Citi Field included an interesting fun fact about how his father had fared against one of their most celebrated legends.
"Mike Piazza hit .421 against his father," it read.
Clemens struck out swinging, and the Mets held on to win 10-6.
It makes sense that Piazza, a Hall of Famer with more career home runs than any other catcher in MLB history, put up solid numbers against Rogers Clemens. He was was one of the best hitters of his era, after all.
But Clemens was dominant in his own right, winning 354 games, seven Cy Youngs and two World Series before it was all said and done. He would surely be right alongside Piazza in Cooperstown, if it weren't for his ties to performance-enhancing drugs.
Now, it's his 28-year-old son who's catching strays in Queens, keeping the beef alive just a little longer.
