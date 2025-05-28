Aaron Judge is No Longer Leading the American League in Home Runs
Though Aaron Judge did pick up a single in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels, he also fell out of the American League home run lead. Judge is stuck on 18 home runs, while Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh hit two homers on Tuesday to give him 19.
Shohei Ohtani has the major league-lead with 20.
Judge has two home runs over his last seven games and four over his last 15. He's hitting .395 for the season with the 18 homers and 47 RBIs. The most feared right-handed hitter in the game, he's also carrying a .488 on-base percentage and a 1.234 OPS. Considering that Judge has three seasons over 50 home runs, it seems unlikely that he'll stay behind Raleigh for long, but Raleigh has clearly put together a huge season in the Pacific Northwest.
Both players should be in the running for the American League MVP Award. Judge is the defending MVP and if he were to win again, it would be the third of his career.
A lifetime .294 hitter, Judge is in the 10th year of his career, all with the Yankees. A six-time All-Star, he's also a four-time Silver Slugger.
The Yankees will be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on the Angels again in Anaheim. First pitch is slated for 9:38 p.m. ET as Clarke Schmidt pitches against Yusei Kikuchi.
Schmidt is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA while Kikuchi, signed this past offseason, has gone 1-4 with a 3.17.
