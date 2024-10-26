New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers Release Lineups For Game 2 of World Series
Game 1 of the World Series lived up to its billing.
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 6-3 on Friday courtesy of a walk-off, 10th-inning grand slam from hobbled first baseman and former National League MVP Freddie Freeman.
The two teams were knotted in a low-scoring game before Freeman uncorked his four-RBI knock.
And the two teams are set to run it back in the best-of-seven championship series at 5:08 p.m. PT (8:08 p.m. ET) on Saturday.
The Dodgers will try and take a multi-game lead before the team heads to Yankee Stadium for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday.
The Yankees will try and even the series before taking the field in front of their home crowd.
For Game 2, New York's lineup will be, in order: Gleyber Torres at second base, Juan Soto at right field, Aaron Judge at center field, Giancarlo Stanton at designated hitter, Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third, Anthony Rizzo at first, Anthony Volpe at shortstop, Austin Wells at catcher and Alex Verdugo in left field. Carlos Rodon will be the starting pitcher.
Los Angeles' order for Game 2 will be: Shohei Ohtani DHing, Mookie Betts in right field, Teoscar Hernandez in left, Freeman at first base, Tommy Edman in center field, Enrique Hernandez at second base, Max Muncy at third, Will Smith at catcher and Miguel Rojas at shortstop. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the mound.
Despite there being at least three more games left in the Series including Saturday's, a lot is riding on Game 2.
The Dodgers have already shown they're capable of coming back from a series deficit after beating the San Diego Padres in a five-game National League Divisional Series. The Padres led two games to one through three contests.
Until now, the Yankees haven't had to play at a series deficit in the 2024 postseason.
Game 2 has the potential to define the rest of the series.
