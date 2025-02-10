New York Yankees Announce 2025 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule
The reigning American League champion New York Yankees have announced their broadcast plans for spring training this season.
The Yankees will air 24 games in total between the Gotham Sports app and their YES Network television channel.
According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, 14 games will appear on YES with all 24 being shown on the app.
The Yankees will be a very interesting team to watch in 2025. First off, as the defending American League champions, they enter the season with a great deal of expectations. Second off, it will be fascinating to watch how they move forward after losing Juan Soto in free agency. Soto finished third in the American League MVP voting last year but bolted this offseason for the New York Mets. Even without him, the Yankees have assembled an excellent roster, bringing in Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams and Max Fried this offseason. That's in addition to them having a full year of Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was acquired at the trade deadline last year.
While the National League looks to be a behemoth with the Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves, the American League looks more open. The Yankees would seem to be the best positioned to get back to the World Series while the Red Sox, Guardians, Royals and Astros seem like worthwhile challengers.
The Yankees report to spring training in Tampa, Fla. later this week and they will open up the regular season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
