New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Post ALDS Game 5 Starting Lineups for Tuesday

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians released their starting lineups Tuesday afternoon for game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium in New York, set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET on TBS.

After game five of the ALDS was postponed Monday night to Tuesday afternoon, the Yankees and Guardians have each made adjustments to the lineups they both posted Monday afternoon.

The Yankees will keep the same lineup and batting order they released Monay, however, instead of starting Jameson Taillon, they will give the ball to Nestor Cortes, who will pitch on three days rest.

The Guardians have not made any changes to their starting lineup, but have altered their batting order since the Yankees announced that Cortes would start game five. Josh Naylor was originally slated to bat cleanup. He will bat fifth on Tuesday, as Oscar Gonzalez will move up a spot. Guardians manager Terry Francona has also flipped Andres Gimenez and Gabriel Arias' spots in the order from Monday.

Here's how the Guardians will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773

2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715

3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869

4) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788

5) DH Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771

6) 1B Gabriel Arias .191/.321/.641

7) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900

8) C Austin Hedges .163/.241/.489

9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564

SP Aaron Civale (5-6, 4.92 ERA)

Here's how the Yankees will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) 2B Gleyber Torres .257/.310/.761

2) RF Aaron Judge .311/.425/1.111

3) 1B Anthony Rizzo .224/.338/.818

4) DH Giancarlo Stanton .211/.297/.759

5) 3B Josh Donaldson .222/.308/.682

6) SS Oswaldo Cabrera .247/.312/.741

7) CF Harrison Bader .250/.294/.650

8) C Jose Trevino .248/.283/.671

9) LF Aaron Hicks .216/.330/.642

SP Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA)

The winner of game five will advance to play the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, beginning Wednesday.

