Yankees' Dynamic Offensive Duo on Pace to Join Record Books in First Season Together
The New York Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night 9-3 at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox ran all over the Yankees, stealing a franchise record nine bases in the win. Boston is now 37-35 after the win while New York is now 50-24. The Yankees lost, but slugger Aaron Judge did hit his 26th homer of the season, going 1-for-4 in the process.
Speaking of history, Judge and new teammate Juan Soto are currently on pace to make some of their own, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Aaron Judge and Juan Soto rank 1-2 in MLB in OPS
Since 1900, AL/NL/FL teams to have 2 qualified players finish top-2 in MLB in OPS:
1989 SFG: Kevin Mitchell, Will Clark
1959 MLN: Eddie Mathews, Henry Aaron
1927, 1930-31 NYY: Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig
That's a very small list that includes four Hall of Famers, so it's great company for Judge and Soto to be in. Judge has a 1.011 OPS while Soto's is 1.025. The pairing has been everything the Yankees could have wanted when they traded for Soto this past offseason in a mega-deal with the San Diego Padres.
Now, the question is just how long will this duo last? Soto is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and will command a salary of upwards of $450 million (or more). The Yankees certainly can afford that, but who knows at this point if they are willing to.
Right now, New York will focus on trying to win its first World Series title since 2009.
