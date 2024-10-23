New York Yankees' Brian Cashman Eviscerates Houston Astros in Recent Interview
The saying is "to the victor, go the spoils," and New York Yankees' General Manager Brian Cashman took full advantage of it on Tuesday as part of an interview with MLB Network.
Speaking with longtime New York radio host Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, Cashman took a brutal shot at the Houston Astros organization. In the clip below, Cashman says he doesn't like to think of the 15 years between World Series appearances as a drought because it neglects to remind people that the Yankees were essentially robbed by the Astros as a result of their sign-stealing operation during the 2017 season.
In that year, the Yankees were beaten by the Astros in the American League Championship Series. The Astros went onto beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, who the Yankees will meet in this World Series beginning on Friday.
The Astros were punished as a result of the sign-stealing incidents, but none of that is closure to a Yankees team that feels it could have won another title that season. New York hasn't been to or won the World Series since the 2009 season.
Game 1 of the World Series is Friday night with first pitch set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The game will be played at Dodgers Stadium and will pit right-hander Jack Flaherty (LAD) against right-hander Gerrit Cole (NYY).
Game 2 of the series will be Saturday night as Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD) pitches against Carlos Rodon (NYY).
The Dodgers haven't won a World Series title since the 2020 season.
