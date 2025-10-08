Mariners' Josh Naylor Blatantly Swipes Signs While on Base in Game 4 vs. Tigers
Sign stealing has been a hot topic during the 2025 MLB postseason, as teams aren't shying away from gaining a legal competitive advantage over their opponents.
In particular, subtle movements from baserunners on second base have been noticed by MLB fans who suspect the individual is attempting to relay signs to the batter in real time. Another example of this popped up on Wednesday during Game 4 of the ALDS between the Mariners and Tigers.
While on second base, Josh Naylor could be seen moving his arm in what appeared to be a signal to his teammate in the batter's box. Naylor wasn't even trying to hide it, either, as he blatantly lifted his arm into the air in order to relay the sign.
With Tyler Holton pitching to Mitch Garver in the fourth inning, Naylor, who was taking a lead off second base, could be seen gesturing with his right arm as if he was pushing something towards third base. The following pitch was a curveball that Garver swung through. Naylor continued to signal throughout the at-bat, never once bothering to try to be subtle with the antics.
FS1's Adam Wainwright made clear he wasn't a fan of the antics from Naylor, or other players, though he did note that it was well within the rules.