New York Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. Sheds Light on Friendship With Gerrit Cole

According to New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., former Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole could pass as Black and would "1,000%" get invited to the barbecue.

Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) receives congratulations in the dugout in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 1 of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been known for having an outgoing personality since his days with the Miami Marlins, and he hasn't let the pressure of wearing a New York Yankees uniform rob him of that.

The 27-year-old infielder arrived in the Bronx last summer, then helped lead the Yankees to their first American League pennant since 2009. He is now entering his first full season with the club, meaning he was able to spend the offseason and spring training with his teammates this time around.

In an interview with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Chisholm spoke about his efforts to hang out with other Yankees players away from the ballpark. Gerrit Cole was one of the teammates who came up, and Chisholm gave an interesting description of the 34-year-old pitcher.

“Gerrit Cole might be white, but he could pass any day," Chisholm told Kirschner. "Gerrit Cole is 1,000% invited to the barbecue.”

Cole underwent an internal brace Tommy John procedure on his right elbow earlier this month, knocking him out for the entire 2025 season. Throughout his recovery process, though, it figures that Chisholm will still try to stay close with the Newport Beach, California, native.

In 17 starts last season, Cole with 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, 99 strikeouts and a 1.9 WAR. He then went 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA, 1.276 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in five postseason starts.

Last year marked the first time since 2017 that Cole did not place top-10 in Cy Young voting, thanks in large part to the right elbow inflammation he dealt with all spring.

Chisholm will be in the lineup when New York opens its regular season slate against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.

