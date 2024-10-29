New York Yankees Make Minor Lineup Change Facing Elimination in World Series
The New York Yankees' bats have fallen silent in the World Series, but manager Aaron Boone doesn't appear keen on shaking things up in any major way.
Compared to the starting lineup that Boone had been using over the past two weeks, his only change in Game 4 is moving third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the No. 5 spot into the No. 4 position. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who had been the Yankees' cleanup hitter in the first three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers, has taken Chisholm's place in the No. 5 hole.
Boone had used the same lineup four games in a row – outside of the temporary catcher swap of Jose Trevino and Austin Wells on Monday – dating back to Game 5 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. He had previously gone with Chisholm at four and Stanton at five in Game 4 of that series, leading to a playoff-high eight runs for the Yankees in that contest.
New York has scored a total of seven runs so far in the Fall Classic, while Los Angeles has scored 14. That has put the Yankees on the brink of elimination, as no team has ever dug themselves out of a 3-0 hole in World Series history.
On the whole, the Yankees' offense has combined for a .186 batting average and .579 OPS against the Dodgers' pitching staff.
Stanton is batting .308 with a .923 OPS in the World Series, while Chisholm is batting .231 with a .462 OPS. The pair of former Miami Marlins stars rank No. 1 and 3 among New York's position players in Win Probability Added this series, respectively, sandwiching Anthony Rizzo and sitting just above Juan Soto.
Here is the full lineup the Yankees will be trotting out Tuesday as the Dodgers prepare to string together a bullpen game:
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Aaron Judge, CF
4. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
5. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
6. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Austin Wells, C
9. Alex Verdugo, LF
SP: Luis Gil, RHP
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
