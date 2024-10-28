New York Yankees Bench Austin Wells For Jose Trevino in Game 3 of World Series
The New York Yankees are starting Jose Trevino at catcher in Game 3 of the World Series, according to manager Aaron Boone’s official lineup card.
ESPN’s Buster Olney was first to report the news Monday afternoon.
Austin Wells started behind the plate in Games 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he went 1-for-8. Trevino pinch-hit for Wells with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the ninth on Saturday, but he flied out to center to end the game.
Wells previously got benched in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians. On the whole this postseason, he is batting .098 with one home run, three RBI, three walks, 18 strikeouts and a .330 OPS in 11 games.
As of Aug. 31, Wells was batting .259 with a .795 OPS, asserting himself as a leading contender to win AL Rookie of the Year. He proceeded to hit .111 with a .411 OPS in September, however, and those struggles have apparently followed him into October.
Wells finished the regular season batting .229 with 13 home runs, 55 RBI, a .718 OPS and a 2.5 WAR.
Trevino, meanwhile, hit .215 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, a .642 OPS and a 0.6 WAR in 2024. While those numbers aren't particularly impressive, Trevino is just two years removed from making an All-Star Game and winning a Gold Glove as the Yankees' starting catcher in 2022.
New York also made the playoffs that season, but Trevino wound up going 1-for-22 with one RBI and six strikeouts across the ALDS and ALCS. In his limited time this postseason, Trevino is 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Trevino will bat eighth, just ahead of left fielder Alex Verdugo in the lineup.
First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET.
