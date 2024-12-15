New York Yankees Now Expected to Put on "Full Court Press" to Sign Alex Bregman
According to a report from Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees are expected to put on a full-court press in order to sign free agent infielder Alex Bregman.
He wrote the following on Friday:
The New York Yankees now are expected to put on a full-court press to sign Bregman and move Jazz Chisholm to second base, in what would be their latest big move since losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency.
Nightengale adds that in the wake of the Astros trading away Kyle Tucker for infield prospect Cam Smith, it doesn't look like Bregman will return to Houston, leaving him more available for the Yankees. Bregman has been connected to the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays this offseason. Early reports had him as a potential target for the Mariners, but they appear unwilling to spend at that level. Nightengale says that Bregman wants in excess of $200 million.
The 30-year-old Bregman was an integral part of both the 2017 and 2022 Astros championship teams and has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with the Astros. Lifetime, he's a .272 hitter with a .366 on-base percentage. He hit 26 homers and drove in 75 runs this year while playing in 145 games.
He missed time this season because of elbow problems, so there have been questions about his ability to play third base moving forward, but evidently the Yankees don't seem worried about it.
They acquired Chisholm Jr. at the trade deadline last season from the Miami Marlins.
