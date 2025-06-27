A's vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, June 27
The Yankees return to the field on Friday after a day of rest following a series loss to the Reds. Their rocky month of June where they have dropped nine of their last 14 games has caused them to lose their grip in the AL East — where they now retain a half game edge on the Rays.
The A’s started off their road trip dropping a series to the Tigers. They are 16 games in the cellar of the AL West.
Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA) will have first honors for the Athletics in taming this Yankees lineup against Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA).
Here’s our picks for the game.
Athletics vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (+100)
- Yankees -1.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+198)
- Yankees (-240)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Athletics vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Mitch Spence (2-2, 3.84 ERA)
- Yankees: Will Warren (4-4, 4.66 ERA)
Athletics vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 27, 2025
- Time: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankees Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): YES
- Athletics Record: 33-50
- Yankees Record: 46-34
Athletics vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Giancarlo Stanton Home Run (+350 at FanDuel)
This is a series to consider Yankees home run props given the pitching they’re facing and the ballpark. I wrote Stanton to homer earlier this week and it didn’t cash, but it’s only a matter of time as the power slugger is on a four-game hit streak heading into a series against a susceptible A’s staff.
Since returning from injury, Stanton hasn’t hit a home run or had enough plate appearances to qualify on Statcast, but so far he’s crushing the baseball for 97 mph exit velocity and a career-high hard-hit clip. Spence has been more vulnerable to lefties, but Stanton has hit .333 in 24 plate appearances against right-handed pitching to this point.
Athletics vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
I don’t usually like taking a favorite on the run line for a price this expensive, but there’s little reason I have to fade the Yankees. Since last year, Spence has made minor improvements in home run suppression and FIP. Left-handed hitters have hit him hard, batting .320 with a .520 slugging percentage. He’s been far better on the road than at home and has recently transitioned from bullpen duty to making short starts, but none of which ever exceed five innings.
The Yankees’ offense has slammed right-handed pitching, per FanGraphs, and could exploit Spence’s struggles against lefties, especially in a home-run-friendly park like Yankee Stadium. Lest we forget, the A’s have the worst bullpen in baseball, bringing a 6.01 ERA and 1.63 WHIP to the field.
Warren’s underlying metrics — like a 29.4% strikeout rate and 2.87 FIP — paint a much better picture than his 4.66 ERA suggests, though lefties have done the bulk of the damage against him. Warren has allowed over three earned runs four times but enters this matchup in solid recent form and already shut down the A’s once this season. The A’s offense ranks middle-of-the-pack in strikeouts and power vs. righties, but New York’s bullpen (12th in FIP) has a clear edge over Oakland’s (27th).
Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-120 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
