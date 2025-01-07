Yankees Reportedly Interested in Former Rockies Second Baseman Brendan Rodgers
With their infield depth chart still up in the air, the New York Yankees have found another veteran to target on the open market.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday morning that the Yankees are actively looking to add an infielder. That falls in line with their supposed interest in trading for either Luis Arráez or Gavin Lux, before the latter got dealt to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.
Per Nightengale, New York has "had talks with" free agent second baseman Brendan Rodgers.
The Colorado Rockies non-tendered Rodgers in November after a trade failed to materialize. That bumped the 28-year-old into free agency, bringing his six-year tenure in Denver to a swift end.
Rodgers had a bounce back season in 2024 after shoulder surgery cost him over 100 games in 2023. In 135 games, Rodgers hit .267 with 13 home runs, 29 doubles, 54 RBI, a .721 OPS and a 1.1 WAR.
The former first round pick peaked at the plate in 2021, when he hit .284 with 15 home runs, 51 RBI, a .798 OPS and a 1.4 WAR in just 102 games played. Then, in 2022, he posted a 4.3 WAR and 22 defensive runs saved, winning a Gold Glove in the process.
Over the past four seasons, Rodgers has hit .270 with a .742 OPS. In that span, he has averaged 17 home runs, 34 doubles, 73 RBI and a 2.7 WAR per 162 games.
Rodgers would fit in nicely as the Yankees' next starting second baseman, considering Gleyber Torres left in free agency to join the Detroit Tigers. New York's top internal option is Jazz Chisholm Jr., but bringing him over from third base would open up a hole in the hot corner.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Rodgers to make $5.5 million in arbitration in 2025 before the Rockies let him go, while Spotrac had him down for $6.8 million. The Yankees presumably wouldn't have to pay Rodgers anything more than that in order to land him, making him a relatively cost-effective solution to their infield problem.
Arráez, for instance, is projected to make $14.6 million in 2025. New York would also have to part with prospects in a potential trade with the San Diego Padres.
Once second base is taken care of, the defending American League champions can then shift their focus towards stacking their bullpen, or trading away Marcus Stroman and the $18 million left on his deal.
