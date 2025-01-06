Yankees Reportedly Discussing Trades For Padres' Luis Arráez, Dodgers' Gavin Lux
The New York Yankees, who still have a hole or two left their lineup, apparently have their sights set on two accomplished infielders from the West Coast.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees have been discussing a possible trade for infielder Luis Arráez with the San Diego Padres. They have also inquired about Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux,
The Yankees won the American League pennant for the first time in 15 years in 2024. They may have lost outfielder Juan Soto, closer Clay Holmes and first baseman Anthony Rizzo to free agency – plus starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. via trade – but they went out and replaced them with outfielder Cody Bellinger, closer Devin Williams, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and starting pitcher Max Fried.
Another vacancy, left by free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo, can be filled by top prospect Jasson Domínguez. The same cannot be said for second baseman Gleyber Torres, who could have been replaced by Caleb Durbin had he not been dealt to the Milwaukee Brewers in the Williams trade.
Trade deadline acquisition Jazz Chisholm Jr. could slide over from third to second, but that would leave an opening at third. New York doesn't appear to be interested in spending the big bucks on Nolan Arenado or Alex Bregman to take over in the hot corner, so an addition at second could be seen as more financially feasible.
Arráez and Lux both fit the bill in that sense.
The 27-year-old Arráez is set to be a free agent next winter, and he is projected to make $14.6 million in arbitration in 2025. Lux – also 27 – is expected to make $2.7 million this season, plus he has an additional year of team control in 2026.
Arráez has been named an All-Star and won three consecutive batting titles, but all for different teams. He got his start with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, then got dealt to the Miami Marlins in 2023 before getting shipped off to the Padres in 2024.
For his career, Arráez is a .323 hitter with a .790 OPS, averaging 200 hits, seven home runs, 58 RBI, five stolen bases and a 3.8 WAR per 162 games. He can play both first and second base, but neither at a particularly high level.
Lux is the superior defender, with the ability to suit up at both second base and shortstop. And despite missing all of 2023 with a torn ACL, he bounced back to appear in 139 games and win his second World Series ring in 2024.
Since becoming a regular MLB player in 2021, Lux is a .257 hitter with a .715 OPS, averaging 134 hits, 10 home runs, 60 RBI, seven stolen bases and a 2.8 WAR per 162 games.
Lux is one of six middle infielders that the Dodgers have to work with entering 2025, so he could be seen as expendable in Los Angeles. The Padres are supposedly looking to shed payroll and get an asset before Arráez leaves in free agency, making a trade for him possible as well.
If the Yankees can acquire either one of them, their lineup should be pretty much set heading into Spring Training.
