New York Yankees Set to Bring in Slew of New Concession Options at Yankee Stadium
New York Yankees fans will have several new menu options this season at Yankee Stadium as they watch their team chase another American League pennant.
Per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on social media:
New concessions coming to Yankee Stadium in 2025:
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (Buffalo chicken, wagyu, kung pao chicken)
Caribbean Food Delights (Stuffed Jamaican Patty)
Nuchas Empanadas (beef, chicken, pinto beans)
Sweet P Bakery cookies
Christian Petroni - tiramisu, Mister Softee sundae
Fuku- Cuban chicken sandwich
Lobel’s - Pastrami sandwich
Streetbird - The Birddog (foot long hot dog, toasted bun, topped with kickin’ tenders, garlic aioli, pickles and Streetbird cheese sauce)
Stadium street taco (Shredded chicken carnitas, avocado crema, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, pico de gallo)
Lobster roll
Espresso martinis also coming
That's certainly a lot for fans to munch on, and I'm partial to the empanadas myself, but it's good to know you have options.
While all that's happening at the concession stands, the Yankees will be trying to win the American League East again. After offseason additions of Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Devin Williams and Max Fried, the Yankees have high hopes, but injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil have certainly brought them back to the pack again.
The Red Sox, after offseason acquisitions of Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman, seem to be very strong, and the Orioles, with all of their young talent, will also be a problem in the American League East.
Beyond that, the Guardians, Royals, Tigers and Astros all made the playoffs last season, while the Mariners, Rangers and Rays all have degrees of optimism as well.
