New York Yankees Standout to Appear on Popular Kid's Show Later in August
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge - and his family - are taking over Nickelodeon later this month. That's right, the Judge's will be appearing on a new episode of Nickelodeon's hit show "Rubble & Crew" later this August.
Nick sent out a press release on the details earlier on Thursday:
Later in the month, former American League MVP and Captain of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge, will make a guest appearance as himself in Rubble & Crew “The Crew Builds a Ballpark,” premiering Monday, Aug. 26. Judge’s real-life pet dachshunds Penny and Gus are also featured in the episode, with Judge’s wife, Samantha Judge, as the guest voice of Penny. The episode follows Rubble who must come up with a plan to help Judge, his favorite baseball superstar, when he can’t get out of town to participate in the home run derby. Rubble and his crew must bring their can-do attitude and creative problem-solving to the field to build a stadium right in Builder Cove to host the derby.
Well hey, if Michael Jordan can do "Space Jam," then Aaron Judge can certainly do "Rubble & Crew." While it seems funny to think of Judge being on a show that airs on Nick, it's a good opportunity for baseball to continue to reach a younger audience. Any way you can expose kids to baseball is a good thing and is potentially good for the growth of the sport. "Paw Patrol" and its related entities are immensely popular among kids, and Judge, the Yankees and the sport will receive a lot of attention from it.
The 32-year-old Judge is having an incredible year, hitting .316 with 39 homers and 99 RBI. He was named an All-Star for the sixth time and has the Yankees in a playoff position as we hit August.
He's a three-time Silver Slugger and may end up winning his second MVP Award this year as well.
