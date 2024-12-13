New York Yankees Trade Acquisition Devin Williams Ranks Near Top of Recent Baseball History

Since his debut in 2019, here are Devin Williams' ranks among relievers with at least 200 innings pitched:



ERA: 2nd (1.83)

K/9: 4th (14.3)

HR/9: 6th (0.6)

H/9: 1st (4.9)



He is one of the truly elite relievers in baseball. And now he's at the back end of the Yankees' bullpen.