New York Yankees' Jon Berti Making First Career Start at 1B in ALDS Game 2
The New York Yankees are starting Jon Berti at first base in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday, the team has announced.
Berti, 34, has never played first base in a regular season or postseason game at the MLB or MiLB level. His documented professional experience at the position is limited to 3.0 innings in 2021 Spring Training, back when he was a member of the Miami Marlins.
As anyone who has seen the 2011 film "Moneyball" can tell you, playing first base isn't that hard – it's incredibly hard, per Ron Washington.
Berti is a utility man by trade, so he may be able to pick up the position quicker than most. Across his seven-year big league career, Berti has made 136 starts at third base, 86 at second base, 86 at shortstop and 63 in the outfield.
The Yankees are turning to Berti at first because veteran Anthony Rizzo remains sidelined with multiple fractured fingers. Infielder DJ LeMahieu was left off the ALDS roster as well, due to a hip injury that has kept him out since early September.
Do-it-all infielder Oswaldo Cabrera started at first base in Game 1 on Saturday, going 1-for-4 with three strikeouts. He will open Game 2 on the bench, though, as will rookie first baseman Ben Rice.
Cabrera hit .247 with eight home runs, 36 RBI, four stolen bases, a .661 OPS and a 1.3 WAR across 108 games this regular season, making 13 appearances at first. Berti hit .273 with one home run, six RBI, five stolen bases, a .661 OPS and a 0.6 WAR in 25 games, spending most of 2024 on the injured list with a high-grade calf strain.
Here is the full lineup the Yankees will be using against the Royals on Monday night:
1. Gleyber Torres, 2B
2. Juan Soto, RF
3. Aaron Judge, CF
4. Austin Wells, C
5. Giancarlo Stanton, DH
6. Jazz Chisholm Jr., 3B
7. Anthony Volpe, SS
8. Alex Verdugo, LF
9. Jon Berti, 1B
SP: Carlos Rodón, LHP
First pitch from Yankee Stadium is scheduled for 7:38 p.m. ET.
